Launching the Galaxy S20 FE at a price point of $699 was an excellent move from Samsung, and it allowed the company to compete with the Pixel 5 and the iPhone 12 mini. The Galaxy S20 FE was only available in a 128GB storage variant, though. Two days ago, a 256GB version of the Galaxy S20 FE was introduced in Brazil, and the company is now bringing it to the US.

Starting today, you can buy a 256GB variant of the Galaxy S20 FE in the US. It is priced at $769, which is just $70 higher than the price of the 128GB variant of the phone. For now, the device is available directly through Samsung’s online store in the carrier and unlocked versions, but it will also be available via select carriers and retailers in the near future. There’s one catch, though: it is only available in the Cloud Navy color right now.

If you buy the Galaxy S20 FE 256GB in the US today, it will ship by November 9. Samsung is also offering a trade-in program, where you can get as much as $450 in credit. There’s also an interest-free financing option directly from Samsung. The company is also selling a Samsung Care+ plan for comprehensive coverage of the device.