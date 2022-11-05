The young Gaddani boys’ “Rashidi artists group” was recognised by the former Indian captain Virat Kohli thanks to Pakistani bowler Shahnawaz Dahani. A striking portrait of Kohli created by the Rashidi artists group in the sand received a tonne of admiration on social media.

One of the Rashidi artists group’s members, Sami Shaukat, said, “We have created a portrait for Virat Kohli.”Dahani noticed Kohli’s portrait on social media, as did many other users. Dahani said on Twitter today that he had shown Kohli several drawings made by neighbourhood Pakistani boys.

“I’m giving this to the Gaddani lads. This made Virat very happy, and he expresses his gratitude to your entire team “Dahani presented the camera with a photo of Kohli posing for the image.One of the most popular Indian cricketers in Pakistan is Kohli.Many Pakistani cricket fans have sent him well wishes on social media during his slump.