PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said that propaganda against the country’s security institutions, funding of extremism, cyber attacks and attempts to damage infrastructure are conspiracies to jeopardize the integrity of the country.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Press Secretary to the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi attended a seminar on security challenges at the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) Islamabad as the chief guest and in his address reiterated his commitment to establishing peace and stability in the country through strategic reforms.

Faisal Karim Kundi highlighted the role of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the struggle against extremism and terrorism in Pakistan and appreciated the perseverance and bravery of the people of the province.

He said that the current instability in Afghanistan directly affects Pakistan’s security, and the movement of non-state actors from across the border is leading to an increase in terrorism and smuggling.

He said that establishing peace and stability is very important for national development, balanced economic growth, good governance and social progress are essential to combat extremism.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that taking advantage of investment opportunities, building special economic zones, trade corridors, promoting skill development and education, as well as promoting interfaith harmony and social harmony are important factors to ensure peace and stability.

He said that propaganda against the country’s security institutions, funding extremism, cyber attacks and attempts to damage infrastructure are conspiracies to endanger the integrity of the country.

Governor KP said that all political parties will have to work together to eliminate extremism and terrorism in the country.