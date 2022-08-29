Alarmingly, authorities predict that 2022 will be considerably worse than 2010 and lead to millions of displaced people, nationwide food shortages, and much worse.

As the populace and the government work to address the floods, which have so far claimed 1000 lives in Pakistan, the devastation continues in the nation. It is clear that this is an epic disaster as we watch live rescue efforts on television; it was caused by the growing climate issues we are facing and made worse by a dysfunctional political system. The 2010 floods caused devastation, and IDPs who were internally displaced 12 years ago are still there.

Alarmingly, authorities predict that 2022 will be considerably worse than 2010 and lead to millions of displaced people, nationwide food shortages, and much worse. An economy that is already struggling will be affected in ways that have never been seen before. Although the IMF’s bailout packages and assistance from friendly nations may have prevented us from going into debt, the destruction brought on by the unrelenting floods means that we still need enormous assistance from the international community. Along with the army, all province governments, local nonprofits, and private citizens, in addition to the federal government, are actively assisting flood victims. And yet, despite the fact that there is a national emergency, the political class’s division is regrettable. In the same breath as announcing a telethon to raise money for flood victims tonight, PTI Chairman Imran Khan also made it plain that the party’s “campaign for Haqeeqi Azadi will continue” in addition to the PTI’s flood relief efforts. As is his habit, Imran has accused ‘paid journalists’ and media outlets that support the government of asking for political gatherings to be postponed during an emergency.

One is unsure of the objectives of the former prime minister’s rallies at a time when, quite literally, the entire nation must unite its efforts to make sure that people who have lost everything in the floods are provided with a hearth and a home to try for a new beginning. In Pakistan, 15% of the population is homeless and struggling to survive. Some of them have lost loved ones, their livelihoods have been destroyed, their cattle have drowned, and yet others are searching for food and shelter.

The former prime minister feels it acceptable to criticize the media and his rivals for bringing attention to the most pressing problem we are currently dealing with when the media discusses their situation and tries to offer sensible advice to all political parties.

While his provincial government works tirelessly to sabotage the IMF package, the PTI chairman is free to hold as many rallies as he pleases, to continue his almost obsessive obsession with the majority of the country’s media and journalists, and even to refer to his opponents as thieves or corrupt. However, the truth is that those who have been affected by the flooding will remember the leader who initially refused to raise money for flood victims, later changed his mind, but then reaffirmed his commitment to staging rallies regardless of floods or war.

It is on the PTI, not the media if they believe that political rallies cannot be put on hold for even a few weeks. The PTI may excel at uncovering conspiracies everywhere, but that doesn’t change the fact that all efforts to aid flood victims would be in vain. The upcoming months will be challenging for the flood victims and the nation, particularly a harsh winter brought on by climate change and severe anticipated food shortages.