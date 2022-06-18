The third hike in the space of three weeks. There will be more suffering to come.

Citizens who went to the gas station after the government’s third late-night surprise must have felt a strong sense of uneasiness as they contemplated the days ahead. As the next fiscal year begins on July 1, when the government’s financial proposal to stack the petroleum levy and sales tax on top of the per-litre cost of gasoline and diesel takes effect, the enormous hole in our household budgets caused by simply fuel is projected to deepen. It will almost certainly be followed by an increase in practically all other expenses as a result of higher production and transportation prices. It’s a bleak picture, but one that appears unavoidable in light of global market conditions and the situation of our country’s finances.

The people will suffer the burden of inflation unless the government can identify new sources of money to free up fiscal room for subsidies. Citizens can save money right away by limiting their travel to to necessary chores, carpooling whenever possible,

and opting for smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicles over “gas guzzlers” when the option is available. At home, modifications in lifestyle such as conserving electricity and reducing non-essential, imported items consumption can help minimise monthly costs. To assist employees save money on commuting, employers could investigate work-from-home agreements.

This should serve as a stark warning to policymakers, who must design more well-thought-out plans to enable citizens to move to less expensive fuel and power sources.

As individuals struggle to keep up with the rising costs of electricity, the promotion of solar power technology is becoming increasingly important. The government has reduced the sales tax on solar panels in an effort to stimulate the use of the technology, but more has to be done. Similarly, more effort must be made to persuade the automobile sector to design vehicles that prioritise fuel efficiency.

Electric car ownership should be subsidised to encourage people to move to greener vehicles that are significantly less expensive to operate than those that run on petroleum.

Incentives should be provided for Pakistani engineers and entrepreneurs who want to start businesses that will help indigenize renewable energy and electric car manufacturing. Solar panels and electric cars are better for our future than tanks, bombs, and bullets.

Finally, both the administration and the PTI would benefit from understanding the dynamics of the situation.

Pointing fingers will simply exacerbate domestic instability and provide no respite to the public from economic hardship. To bring the country together for this next challenge, a collaborative effort is required. There is no problem that cannot be overcome with unity of purpose and national spirit.

