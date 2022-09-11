KHARKIV: In a quick counteroffensive that has seen large swaths of land reclaimed, Ukrainian forces said on Saturday that they had entered Kupiansk in eastern Ukraine and driven Russian troops from a crucial logistical base.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made an unexpected trip to the Ukrainian capital, saying she did so to show Berlin’s support for Kyiv in its conflict with Russia.

Social media posts by Ukrainian special forces depict camouflage-clad officers “in Kupiansk” with automatic rifles. They stated that it “was and will always be Ukrainian.” The town, which has a population of about 27,000 and is located on an important supply line for Russian soldiers in the east, fell within the first week after the Kremlin gave the order to invade Ukraine on February 24.

Conflict observers anticipate more Ukrainian victories in the bordering Russian region of Kharkiv, which has been under Russian control or artillery fire for months. There was no official confirmation that the Russian forces from Iyzum, a crucial staging area for Russia’s war effort with a pre-war population of about 45,000, had also been routed by Kyiv’s forces.

Social media images, however, appeared to show Ukrainian soldiers inside the city, and Russian observers of the conflict asserted that there were early signs that Moscow’s army had withdrawn.

As they move further east, Ukrainian troops liberate more towns and villages.

Their bravery combined with Western military help yields amazing results, according to a statement posted on social media by the foreign ministry’s spokesman, Oleg Nikolenko.