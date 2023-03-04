The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a warning for above-average temperatures and the potential for heatwave episodes from March to May.

Near-normal precipitation is also anticipated over much of the nation, according to the most recent Met Office advisory, which was released on Friday.

The persistent La-Nia condition has finally transitioned to a neutral state and is anticipated to stay neutral for the duration of the MAM 2023 season (March, April, and May), according to the PMD.

According to the broad global and regional circulation patterns, nearly normal precipitation is predicted to occur throughout most of the nation, according to the Met Office.

According to the report, the majority of Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s northern regions may get precipitation that is a little below average. Across the majority of the nation, seasonal mean temperatures are anticipated to stay above average with a probability of heat wave events.

The Rabi crops will develop earlier as a result of the anticipated warmer weather in the upcoming months, and the standing crops’ (Kharif season) water needs are projected to increase.

In the major cities of Islamabad and Lahore, the rise in maximum temperature and the dry weather would favour an early start to pollen season.

The atmospheric circumstances point to the possibility of a heatwave developing over the season, particularly across the country’s plains.

Water stress is anticipated for agriculture and home demands throughout the upcoming season due to rising temperatures, it noted.

Weather expert Jawad Memon warned that this year’s summer in Karachi would be particularly hot because February’s temperatures were higher than usual prior to the PMD notice.

According to Memon, the rising temperature in February signalled impending days of stifling heat.

Due to global warming, Pakistan has been experiencing unusually high temperatures, which have led to longer and more intense summers and heavy rains.

Following enormous monsoons, the nation was devastated by disastrous floods the previous year.