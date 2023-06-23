KARACHI: It has come to light on Friday that the chief operating officer (COO) of a private aviation firm that plans to introduce Pakistan’s first air tax service vanished.

Imran Aslam Khan of Sky Wings reportedly vanished on Thursday from the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, according to reports.

Tasdeq Hussain, his manager, reported him to the airport police station. He suggested that Aslam might have been kidnapped by unidentified people.

The inquiry has been started by the police once they received the complaint.

People will be able to book the planes through a smartphone app similar to Uber and Bykea when Sky Wings launches its service in the near future.

A firm representative stated last month that the plane can hold four passengers, and that an app would be released to allow customers to make reservations for the service.

“We’ll start providing Ariel Taxi service across Pakistan. Now anyone can take advantage of the affordable Ariel Taxi service for cross-country journeys, the company said through Facebook. This includes businesspeople, professionals, physicians, lawyers, politicians, celebrities, tourists, and anyone else.