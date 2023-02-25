RAWALPINDI: On Saturday, the police moved six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders who were being held in the Adiala jail to a different facility after they threatened to be arrested at the PTI’s “Jail Bharo Tehreek” (JBT) headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to sources, Chaudhry Sajid, Ijaz Khan Jazi, Latafat Abbasi, Fayazul Hassan Chohan, and Zulfi Bukhari were all sent to the Shahpur jail. The police also transferred 41 PTI activists from Adiala jail to Hafizabad jail. The decision was made as the Adiala jail was overcrowded.

Earlier, in response to PTI chief Imran Khan’s appeal for the national JBT, more than 100 PTI leaders and activists had voluntarily turned themselves in.