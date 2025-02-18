Actress and morning show host Jagan Kazim spoke about the habits and manners of her co-stars and friends in a program on health.

Jagan Kazim complained on the show that most of us do not take care of our health and some of our bad habits can cause discomfort or harm to others.

Jagan Kazim said that the bodies of my acquaintances and industry friends smell bad.

The actress and host said that at a wedding ceremony, they met acquaintances, out of which two people were such who set an example of dirt. Jagan Kazim said that both of them had a very bad smell from their bodies and clothes. They probably had not washed their hair for several days. Dryness was also visible.

Host Jangan Kazim added that both of them had not even brushed their teeth. While talking, their breath was smelling unpleasant. Jagan Kazim said that one should always take care of hygiene, but when you are going to an event, you should take extra care of it. The actress also said that adopting clean habits improves our personality. However, Jagan Kazim was trolled on social media for these thoughts.

Users said that the host and the actress do not even know what to say and where to say it. One user said that sitting on the channel and talking about someone like that is tantamount to disrespecting them. Another user said that your words are good but your style is not good and you did not even need to tell that incident. Several users said that the host of the show should not be judgmental towards anyone.