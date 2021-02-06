DUBAI: The UAE’s decisive and swift handling of the Covid-19 crisis has shown the efficiency of the measures taken since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Administering more than four million Covid-19 vaccine doses and conducting over 26 million tests is yet another proof that the UAE is confidently striding towards recovery.

This achievement is also a result of the tireless efforts of the unsung heroes, who have been working hard, away from the media glare. They have helped achieve the highest rate in screening per capita, the highest recovery rates, the highest rates of preparedness in government hospitals and the lowest fatality rates.

The UAE, home to people from more than 200 nationalities, is offering vaccines to everyone – citizens and residents alike – refusing to resort to the alien concepts of vaccine politicisation or vaccine nationalisation.

The overwhelming response to the UAE’s vaccination programme is a testimony to the country’s approach to the values of human fraternity, tolerance, moderation and acceptance of others.

The UAE has made payment of all costs related to the treatment of critical cases of coronavirus through stem cell therapy.

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) announced that it would be a patron and provide care to the families of those who died of Covid-19, irrespective of their nationality.

The “10 million meals” campaign was launched to support low-income families and individuals who have been affected financially by the virus.

It also launched the “Fund of the United Arab Emirates: Homeland of Humanity,” to unify national efforts to combat the pandemic.

On the global front, the UAE sent Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to other nations to help them deal with the pandemic crisis, including 10 tonnes to Italy, 13 tonnes to Kazakhstan, 11 tonnes to Ukraine and 10 tonnes to Colombia.

The UAE also built a 4,000-bed field hospital in the UK and launched repatriation flights to help people return to their countries during these difficult times.

Numbers never lie. The UAE is now a world leader in terms of the vaccine doses to every 100 people and the top country in the region and in the world in the vaccine distribution rates.

What makes the UAE stand out now is the fast rolling out of vaccination centres and simplicity of the procedures for taking the vaccine, compared to other countries, where the waiting for the vaccine dose could take months.

This efficiency in dealing with the pandemic renews the confidence in the emergency and crisis management system in the UAE and provides the citizens and residents with a feeling of safety and security in the homeland of humanity.