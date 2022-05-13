<!-- wp:image {"width":913,"height":548} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/627d776f66951.jpg" alt="FRENCH rider Arnaud Demare (front L), Australia\u2019s Caleb Ewan (C) and Mark Cavendish (R) of Britain sprint towards the finish line during the sixth stage of the Giro d\u2019Italia, from Palmi to Scalea, on Thursday.\u2014AFP" width="913" height="548"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>SCALEA: French rider <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Arnaud Demare<\/a> claimed his second win in two days with a thrilling sprint finish for stage six of the Giro d\u2019Italia on Thursday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Demare, riding for Groupama-FDJ, pipped Australian Caleb Ewan in a photo finish on the line after the 192km ride from Palmi to Scalea in the southern Calabria region.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Demare, 30, became the most successful French rider in the race around Italy ahead of legends Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault, who have six each.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Local Italian rider Diego Rosa was the early pacer-setter, leading the flat stage six on his own for much of the race, with all the teams\u2019 respective sprinters getting into position in a packed peloton further back.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Rosa relinquished his lead as the peloton closed the gap, with<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Ewan and Cavendish<\/a> both looking in good positions ahead of the final sprint, before Demare came out of nowhere to take his seventh career Giro stage victory in a photo finish.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIt was very tight. I had the feeling that I had won but it was hot so I waited for the photo-finish,\u201d said Demare.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Briton Mark Cavendish, winner last Sunday in Hungary, finished third.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cA win is sometimes decided by very little,\u201d continued Demare. \u201cIt\u2019s in my favour today.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe team has done a tremendous job. I only had 100 metres to overhaul Cavendish.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cI threw my bike on the line and it made the difference. Many people underestimate me but it\u2019s my 86th victory today, my seventh at the Giro d\u2019Italia. It counts. It\u2019s wonderful.\u201d Spaniard Juan Pedro Lopez holds the leader\u2019s <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">pink jersey <\/a>which the Trek rider grabbed Tuesday on Mount Etna.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIt was all under the control of the sprinters\u2019 teams,\u201d said the Spaniard.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIt will be very different tomorrow but we\u2019re ready with the team to defend the Maglia Rosa.\u201d Friday\u2019s seventh stage is a gruelling 196km ride between Diamante and Potenza including four climbs between the Calabrian coast inland to Basilicata with a summit finish.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->