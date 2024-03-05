France became the first country in the world to constitutionally protect the right to abortion.

According to the world media, yesterday in the joint session of the French parliament, the members of parliament voted to amend the 1958 constitution, in which the amendment was approved by 780 votes against 72, in this amendment, the right to abortion for women. ‘Guaranteed’ is given.

The US Supreme Court ended women’s right to ‘abortion’

It should be noted that abortion has been legal in France since 1975, but polls show that about 85 percent of the public supported a constitutional amendment to protect the right to abortion, but anti-abortion groups and the Vatican opposed the move. But has been severely criticized.

With this move, France has become the first country in the world to explicitly protect the right to abortion in its constitution.