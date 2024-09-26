France’s Defense Innovation Agency (AID) and local company Cailabs claim that they have used lasers to communicate between a low-orbit nano-satellite and a commercial ground station successfully.

France has achieved this milestone by becoming the world’s first country to communicate by laser.

The project meant to overcome disruptions caused by atmospheric turbulence, ensuring high-quality transmissions, initiated at the end of 2023 with the launch of the Keraunos satellite.

Another key advantage is faster transmission of data, allowing satellites to send larger amounts of data more quickly, both between each other and to ground stations.

Optical communication technology such as with lasers could transmit up to 100 times more data to Earth than current radio frequency systems, according to NASA.

Governments and institutions around the world are increasingly looking to satellite laser communications to strengthen their systems and operations.

AID said the technology allows for the use of space laser communications on mobile, land, naval, and air platforms.

It could also be integrated into future satellite systems of the country’s defense ministry.

Jean-François Morizur, CEO and co-founder of Cailabs, said the successful test confirms the ability of “New Space companies” to quickly and effectively develop ambitious systems in the service of the military.