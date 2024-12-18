Federation, Media stalwarts emphasize communique role in economic growth The inaugural meeting of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Central Standing Committee on Media and Broadcasting, chaired by Faisal Zahid Malik, Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Pakistan Observer, was held at FPCCI head office. The session, attended both in person and via Zoom by outstation members, brought together prominent media and business leaders to discuss the role of media in fostering economic growth and addressing challenges faced by Pakistan’s industries. Prominent attendees included FPCCI Senior Vice President Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Sheikh Khalid Tawab Chairman UBG Sindh Region, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir Vice chairman UBG Sindh Region, Shahab Zuberi Aaj TV Group Chief Executive Officer, Rubina Shaheen, Dr. Tahira Shahid, and other esteemed committee members. Convenor of the standing committee Faisal Zahid Malik stressed the need for media to combat corruption, discourage negative reporting, and promote Pakistan’s economy. Highlighting the crucial role of businesses in Pakistan’s economy, he urged the government to support industries by removing barriers hindering their growth. “Media is not only the watchdog but also a partner in shaping a positive narrative for Pakistan’s economic progress,” Malik remarked. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon accentuate the media’s contributions in resolving critical issues, such as the Independent Power Producers (IPP) tariff problem, which saw partial resolution thanks to sustained media coverage. He urged media outlets to allocate greater attention to industrialists and the business community, describing them as the backbone of the country’s economy. Shahab Zuberi, AAJ TV Group Chief Executive Officer, underscored the importance of responsible reporting, stated that the balanced coverage can help improve Pakistan’s economic policies and growth. Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir highlighted the adverse impact of excessive negative news, which he said deters international buyers and tourists, resulting in significant revenue losses. “Other countries use media to uplift tourism and attract investments. Pakistan’s media must also prioritize this approach,” Nasir suggested. Fauzia Shaheen pointed out the delicate balance media must maintain between reporting facts and generating ratings. “The media’s responsibility is to report events as they occur—positive or negative. But the challenge lies in fostering trust while staying competitive,” she explained. The FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Media and Broadcasting envisions a vibrant media landscape that promotes business innovation, supports economic growth, and adheres to high journalistic standards. During the inaugural meeting, key objectives discussed including advocating for policies that support media and broadcasting industry growth. Fostering collaboration between media, businesses, and policymakers. Encouraging ethical journalism and responsible broadcasting. Supporting training programs to build capacity among media professionals. The meeting concluded with Faisal Zahid Malik expressed the gratitude to the participants for their valuable contributions. The initiative underscores FPCCI’s commitment to advancing Pakistan’s media landscape and strengthening its role in economic development and innovation. The FPCCI’s media committee is poised to serve as a vital bridge between the business community and media stakeholders, ensuring a collaborative environment for addressing challenges and enhancing Pakistan’s global image.