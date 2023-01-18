LAHORE: Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, has recently come under social media criticism. According to several images, videos, and screenshots of purported conversations with a lady that have appeared on Twitter, Babar engaged in inappropriate behaviour, notably sexting the girlfriend of another Pakistani cricketer and getting “honey-trapped.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCBmedia )’s partner Fox Cricket also covered the controversy and uploaded it on their official Twitter account. According to Fox Cricket, Babar Azam is being charged with allegedly sexting a teammate’s fiancée after voice recordings of him went viral online.

Following this, PCB criticised them for publishing incorrect information on the Pakistani team’s captain. According to PCB on Twitter, “as our media partner, you might have considered disregarding such unproven personal claims that Babar Azam has not deemed worthy of a response.”

Fox Cricket removed the tweet and the article from their website after PCB’s response.

The parody account that made the claims and accusations against Babar came forward and claimed that he had constructed the tale in jest and that it was untrue. He added to PCB’s response by saying, “Reach out to me via DMs if you want to sue Fox News. I’m willing to testify in this case on behalf of my nice Pakistani neighbours.

Netizens have responded favourably to Fox Cricket’s decision to remove its report about the Babar Azam controversy. They have given PCB appreciation for their deeds. Despite the allegations, Babar has remained silent in public and has instead concentrated on his cricket performance.

In the midst of the controversy, the player’s supporters spoke out in favour of him and have been using the hashtag #StayStrongBabarAzam to express their support on social media.