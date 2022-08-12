KARACHI: The fourth standard Urdu book now includes a biography of wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed.Students in elementary school shall hear about Sarfaraz, who inspired Pakistan to triumph in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Khushbakht, the cricket player’s wife, excitedly shared a photo of a fourth-grade Urdu book on her Twitter account to share the news.

Thrilled! Just by imaging my children, their classmates, and their teacher reading about their father! I couldn’t be happier! Alhamdulliah.

One of Pakistan’s greatest cricketing captains, Sarfaraz is regarded as such. He had won the Champions Trophy and the U19 Cricket World Cup in 2006.

Between with Sarfaraz, his biography of Naseem Hameed, a renowned female sprinter from Pakistan, is now included in the textbook for the course.