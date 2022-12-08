ISLAMABAD: The Arton Capital’s Global Passport Power Rank for 2022 places the Pakistani passport as the fourth-worst in the world, giving holders access to only 34 places.

The index ranks all 98 of the world’s passports based on how many places their owners can visit without a prior visa or through a facility that grants visas on arrival.

Pakistan is only ranked higher than conflict-torn Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, which is in last place, in the ranking.

Passport holders from Pakistan can enter 10 countries without a visa and can obtain visas for 34 more countries upon arrival. They need a prior visa to enter 154 other places, though.

However, the United Arab Emirates (UAR) passport has been deemed the most potent in the world, granting visa-free travel to 180 nations.

Netherlands, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and other nationals travel to 173 other nations without obtaining a previous visa.

In a similar vein, citizens of the United States, Poland, Ireland, Denmark, Belgium, New Zealand, Portugal, and Norway are exempt from visa requirements for visits to 172 nations.

With access to 72 countries, the Indian passport is currently ranked 69th in the nation.