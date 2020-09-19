Four terrorists gunned down in Awaran: ISPR

RAWALPINDI : Four terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Awaran district, said the Inter-Serves Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday. The ISPR said that an operation was launched by the security forces after they received confirmation about the presence of terrorists in the central Makran range of the Awaran district. The statement said that security forces also destroyed the terrorist hideout and seized a huge cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment during the operation. The military’s media wing also said that “multiple hideouts and administrative camps of terrorists” were also destroyed in the operation. Earlier on September 13, terrorist commander Ihsan Ullah alias Ihsan Sanray along with three other terrorists was killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Ghariom, Shaktoi area, near the inter-district boundary of North and South Waziristan. In a tweet, Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said that Ihsan Sanray masterminded numerous terrorist activities. More recently the terrorist commander was involved in planning and execution of terrorist attacks in the Shaktoi area which led to martyrdom of several soldiers and officers, including Lt Nasir Shaheed and Capt Sabih Shaheed, said the ISPR director general. TLTP