KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in their joint action arrested four terrorists in Karachi. The arrests were made during a raid in Karachi’s Pehlwan Goth area in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The arrested terrorists were identified as Sajjad Ali Chana, Mohsin Raza, Noshad Ali and Aslam Baig. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from their custody.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the group was wanted in recent attacks on Rangers’ mobiles and pickets in the city and killed a man named Nasarullah Pathan in 2020.Last month, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested an alleged terrorist associated with banned outfit, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), during a raid conducted near the Northern Bypass of Karachi.

The CTD spokesperson had said that an AK-47 rifle was also recovered from the possession of the BLA terrorist identified as Muhammad Asif Brohi alias Don.