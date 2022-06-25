According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday, the security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general region of Dossali, North Waziristan.

The four terrorists who were killed were actively participating in terror attacks against security forces, according to the military’s media wing.

The statement went on to say that the terrorists slain in the security operation had also left behind guns and ammunition that had been collected.

Two terrorists were killed by the security forces a day earlier during a gunfight in the approximate vicinity of Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan.

According to the ISPR, the terrorists’ weapons and ammo were found during the confrontation.