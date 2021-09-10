ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Koral Police have arrested a car-lifter and recovered four vehicles from them worth millions of rupees, a police spokesman said on Friday.

According to the details, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer had assigned special task to Zonal SPs to curb car theft incidents and ensure arrest of car-lifters and their receivers.

Following these directions SP (Rural-Zone) Muhammad Usman Tipu constituted a special team headed by DSP Abid Ikram including SHO Koral police station Khurram Shahzad, ASI Afzal, HC Khadam Hussain and Shakeel and others. This team succeeded to arrest a car lifter identified as Boota Masih s/o Ashiq, resident of District Nankana while four vehicles worth millions of rupees were also recovered from him. The vehicles recovered from the gangster have been stolen from various areas of koral police station.

SP (Rural-Zone) Muhammad Usman Tipu has handed over keys of the recovered vehicles to their owners. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer have appreciated this overall performance and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for team members.