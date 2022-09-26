In a statement released on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that six Pakistan Army personnel lost their lives after their helicopter crashed while it was on a flying assignment close to Khost in the Balochistan region of Harnai.

“All six crew members on board, including two pilots,” the military’s media wing declared.

The following officers were listed as martyrs:

– Major Khurram Shahzad, a 39-year-old Attock inhabitant.

– Major Muhammad Muneeb Afzal, a Rawalpindi inhabitant and 30 years old.

– Sub Abdul Wahid, 44, a local of Karak’s Village Sabir Abad. His wife and four kids are still living.

Makhdoompur Khanewal inhabitant Sepoy Muhammad Imran, 27. He had three kids—two daughters and a son—and was married.

Nk Jalil, 30, a resident of Kharian in the District of Gujrat, was a member of the crew. His wife and two sons are left behind.

– Sepoy Shoaib, 35, a local of the Attock district.

Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, expressed his sorrow and grief over the helicopter tragedy.

In a tweet, he expressed his “deep sadness” for the deaths of 6 military personnel, including 2 pilots, in the Pakistan Army helicopter crash in Harnai, Balochistan.