Moscow: According to authorities, a Russian military cargo plane crashed in the city of Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, on Friday, killing four people and injuring five those around.



The plane was on a training flight with no shipment when the staff made the decision to land due to an engine breakdown, and it was heavily damaged when it landed., according to a statement released by the defence ministry and quoted by local news outlets.

According to preliminary reports, four people died in a plane crash near the Mikhailovsky highway in Ryazan, according to the statewide government’s crisis.



According to the defence ministry, the injured staffs were hospitalised.

The plane was an Il-76 military transport plane, which was developed in the Soviet Union in the late 1960s.

According to TASS, the plane crashed into a field near residential buildings near a highway, causing a fire that has since been extinguished.

According to a witness quoted by Ria Novosti, the crash occurred around 4:00 a.m. local time.