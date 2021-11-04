KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted four new airlines Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration (TPRI) licence to begin their operations in the country.

The airlines that have been issued the licences include Alvir Airways, ASSL AIR, Kashmir Air and North Air.

Initially, the airlines will operate flights from Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore airports to Gilgit-Baltistan, Skardu, Hunza, Gandhara, Moen-jo-Daro, Turbat, Gwadar, and Turbat.

The licences were issued with an aim to boost tourism and extend regional integration.

Earlier, the CAA said the TPRI operations would facilitate locals and foreigners to explore Pakistan through safe and comfortable air transport and present a better image of Pakistan to the world.