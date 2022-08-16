ISLAMABAD: Four suspects allegedly harassed foreign visitors at Islamabad’s Shakarparian have been detained by police.

The suspects’ phone videos have also been retrieved by the Islamabad Police. The police station in Aabpara has received a case.

Three foreigners, notably two women, were harassed in the federal capital’s Shakarparian neighbourhood the day before.The Pakistan Monument is where the assault, according to the authorities, took place.

Islamabad Updates, a Twitter feed that reports about various concerns in the city, tweeted the footage of the event that quickly gained popularity on social media.The recordings drew a considerable reaction from online users, the majority of whom called on the responsible authorities to conduct an investigation and initiate legal action against by the perpetrators.