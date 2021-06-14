RAWALPINDI : Four soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on Marget-Quetta Road on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists targeted the FC troops employed for the security of Marget Mines. It said that a large-scale area sanitisation operation by the paramilitary forces to hunt the terrorists is underway.

The martyrs include Subedar Sardar All Khan, a resident of village Wanda Lungar Kel, Lakki Marwat district; Sepoy Musaddaf Hussain, a resident of Chak 272 EB, Vehari district; Sepoy Muhammad Anwar, a resident of Wanda Talgi, DI Khan district; and Sepoy Awais Khan, a resident of Village Bandal, Neelum district.”Such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” the statement said. The ISPR said that the security forces are determined to neutralise the nefarious designs of the terrorists even at the cost of blood and lives.Earlier on May 31, an FC post near Pir Ismail Ziarat in Quetta was targeted by terrorists. The ISPR said that four FC soldiers were martyred during the exchange of fire, adding that 4-5 terrorists were also killed.

In another incident, the ISPR said terrorists targeted an FC vehicle with an IED in Turbat. Resultantly, two soldiers of the paramilitary force got injured. TLTP