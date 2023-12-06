In the four-day match between Pakistan and Prime Minister XI in Canberra, the Green Caps batting continues and Pakistan has scored 181 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and decided to bat first in the match being played at the Manuka Oval Ground in Canberra.

On behalf of Pakistan, Abdullah Shafiq and Imamul Haq opened the innings but Imamul Haq scored 9 runs and was caught behind the wickets off Buckingham.

Abdullah Shafiq also became a victim of stickity by scoring 38 runs while Babar Azam also became a victim of Buckingham by scoring 40 runs.

At the tea break, captain Shan Masood is on 81 and Saud Shakeel is on the wicket with 8 runs.