QUETTA: Local media in Pakistan’s southwest reported on Monday that at least four coal miners had been murdered in the most recent shooting.

According to reports in the local media, unidentified gunmen assaulted the coal miners’ site in the Khost region of Harnai, Balochistan, killing at least four of them and injuring three more.

Noor Khan, Abdul Hannan, Syed Hannan, and Abdur Rahman were all instantly killed when armed men invaded a coal mine site in Khost. Sher Zaman, Syed Akram, and Baz Mohammad are three more injured miners.

According to reports, the attackers were able to flee the region after igniting at least 11 coalmines.

Locals held a protest asking that security be provided for the coal miners, and law enforcement agencies and district administration officials raced to the scene to transport remains and injured to the hospital while an investigation was ongoing.

The safety of the country’s colliers has drawn serious concern from human rights campaigners, who claim that the conditions under which they labour violate such rights.