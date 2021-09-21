LAHORE: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday arrested four terrorists of Al-Qaeda along with arms and ammunition.

The accused included Samiullah, Adil Jamal, Usman Khalid, and Muhammad Mushtaq, who were planning to attack law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

The Punjab CTD carried out the raid in the Green Fort area near Monalwal.

The CTD personnel recovered safety fuses, IED explosives and other equipment from the terrorists’ possession.

The authorities have lodged an FIR against the terror suspects and have shifted them to an unknown location for further interrogation.