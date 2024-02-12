Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan People’s Party have prepared a power-sharing formula for government formation at the center.

According to sources, a political alliance between PML-N, PPP, MQM, and JUIF is expected to form the government in the federation. A 2-point formula has been prepared between PML-N and PPP.

According to the sources, a very important person who played a role in the talks between the PML-N and the People’s Party said that today the People’s Party will reach a final decision regarding power sharing in its CEC meeting.

Sources say that according to the two-point formula, in the first phase, the prime minister of the party with more seats will remain for 3 years, while in the second phase, the prime minister of the other party will be the prime minister for 2 years. Will assure.

In the election results of the National Assembly, independent candidates took the second place of the PML-N

Sources of the People’s Party say that the meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the People’s Party will consider the formula of the first or second term in the federation.

It should be noted that after the general elections held on February 8, political manipulation for government formation has intensified and major party leaders have organized a sit-in in Islamabad.

The meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the People’s Party is being held today, while Maulana Fazlur Rahman will also preside over the meeting of the Central Executive Committee in which the future situation will be considered.