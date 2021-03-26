The Formula 1 season kicks off at Bahrain this weekend.

The Formula 1 2021 circus kicks off in Bahrain this weekend. The FIA has confirmed 23 races for the calendar this season. Fans are accustomed to the season-opener in Australia, but the pandemic has changed the schedule. As teams await the start of the racing calendar, Red Bull will be eager to see if their strong pre-season form can translate to a race win on Sunday.

Bahrain Grand Prix Form Guide

In Form

Red Bull, AlphaTauri and McLaren had the best pre-season test of all teams in Bahrain. After suffering multiple reliability issues during last year’s test, Red Bull were able to run their entire program without disruption this season.

AlphaTauri and McLaren also stood out amongst midfield teams with impressive lap times throughout the shortened pre-season test.

Out of Form

Mercedes stands out in this category. The reigning world champions suffered from multiple reliability issues. The car looked unstable at the rear which led to Lewis Hamilton beaching the Mercedes near Turn 13. It will be interesting to see if Mercedes have made any drastic changes to the car after gathering data from the pre-season test.

Aston Martin also struggled with reliability. The customer team shares a lot of components with the Mercedes, including the gearbox which caused several problems for both teams. Sebastian Vettel admitted the team haven’t got a complete understanding of the car yet.