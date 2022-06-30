LONDON: Former Yorkshire head coach Andrew Gale has said he will not participate in the England and Wales Cricket Board’s disciplinary procedure after being accused with bringing the game into disrepute over the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal. Following an examination into charges of racism made by Gale’s former teammate Rafiq, the ECB recently revealed that Yorkshire and “a number of persons” had been charged. Rafiq stated that the club’s racist attitude drove him to consider suicide during his stay there.

Gale was fired by Yorkshire last year, although he won an unfair dismissal action against the club earlier this month. The 38-year-old has revealed that he has been charged with bringing the game into disrepute, but has stated that he will not participate in the proceedings. “Let me begin by saying that I was quite unhappy when Azeem’s initial charges were brought to my attention. “To prevent misunderstandings, I deny every claim made by Azeem,” Gale continued. “I am now outraged that he has made such allegations against me.” Gale will not attend any hearings and will not accept the committee’s findings.