Former president of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is looking to return from retirement in Thailand and has urged his successor to ensure his safety, according to his party, which was released on Friday.

Rajapaksa departed the island last month after a massive mob broke into his house, putting an end to months of simmering public indignation over the island nation’s unmatched economic catastrophe.

With the assistance of the military, the 73-year-old was compelled to leave his official house and ultimately announced his retirement from Singapore.

Since then, he has travelled to Thailand, where police have advised him to stay inside his hotel for his own protection, effectively placing him under house arrest.Basil Rajapaksa, the youngest According to a statement made by their party, the brother of the deposed leader and a former finance minister met with Wickremesinghe on Thursday and requested protection to enable his return.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party released a statement in which it stated that Basil Rajapaksa had asked the president to start preparations for the former president’s homecoming home.

“The safety and security of the former president is the paramount demand of the SLPP.”

The SLPP holds a commanding majority in parliament, and Wickremesinghe’s government depends on its members for leadership.

In 2019, Rajapaksa promised “vistas of prosperity and splendour,” but as the country’s 22 million residents suffered from fuel shortages, blackouts, and skyrocketing inflation, his popularity plummeted.