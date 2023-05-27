KARACHI: Founder member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former governor of Sindh Imran Ismail has resigned from the basic membership of Tehreek-e-Insaf and has said that he calls Khan Sahib and Tehreek-e-Insaf Allah Hafiz.

According to news, Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was released after a court order.

An anti-terrorism court on May 9 issued an order to release PTI leader and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, who was arrested on charges of arson.

This order of release has been issued by the anti-terrorism administrative court, in which Imran was asked to submit a personal bond of 50 thousand rupees, after which he was released.

After his release, he is holding a press conference in Karachi.