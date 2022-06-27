LONDON: After a tabloid claimed that Prince Charles got $3.2 million in cash from a former Qatari prime minister, part of it in shopping bags, his administration claimed that the charitable donations he collected were handled properly.

According to The Sunday Times, between 2011 and 2015, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani personally gave Charles three bundles of cash.

The prince’s office issued a statement on Sunday stating that “charitable gifts received from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim were immediately handed to one of the prince’s charities who carried out the proper governance and have assured us that all the correct protocols were followed.”

Republic, a pro-democracy advocacy group, declared that it will demand an investigation.

Michael Fawcett, Prince Charles’ longtime right-hand man, resigned from his position leading one of the British royal family’s major charities in November, weeks after the Sunday Times reported that he had given honours in exchange for donations.

These allegations are being looked at by British police and the Charity Commission.

According to a prince’s spokesperson, Charles was unaware of the claimed promise of honours or citizenship based on donations.