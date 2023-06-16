ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s principal secretary Azam Khan has gone missing, on behalf of his family, an application has been filed at the Kohsar police station.

According to police sources, the request has been made by Azam Khan’s nephew, in which it is said that Azam Khan has not returned since he left home yesterday evening, and Azam’s mobile number is also switched off.

Police say that the matter is being investigated after which a decision will be taken regarding registration of a case.