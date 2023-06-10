Washington: Important revelations have been revealed in the indictment against former US President Donald Trump.

According to foreign media, former US President Donald Trump was charged with a 37-point indictment. He has been accused of hiding sensitive US nuclear files in his bathroom and shower room. He is also accused of lying to investigators.

The indictment accuses the former president of attempting to obstruct an investigation into his handling of documents and mishandling hundreds of classified documents, including US nuclear secrets and military plans. He has also been accused of mishandling hundreds of classified documents, including US nuclear secrets and military plans.

Donald Trump plans to run for president in 2024 and has denied all the allegations. He is the first former president in US history to be impeached.