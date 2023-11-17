After a poor performance in the World Cup, Babar Azam resigned from the captaincy of the national team two days ago after meeting Chairman PCB Zaka Ashraf in Lahore.

Babar Azam announced his retirement from T20, Test, and ODI captaincy and said on social media that he will continue to play for Pakistan as a player.

Now, a post in favor of Palestine has been shared on social media by the national beater, in which a girl is sitting on the rubble with a Palestinian flag in her hand and a toy in her lap.

Babar Azam shared this photo and also wrote a poem in the caption.

اے خاصہ خاصان رسل وقت دعا ہے

امت پہ تیری آ کے عجب وقت پڑا ہے#Gaza pic.twitter.com/nqwMAib7ww — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 17, 2023

The same post was also shared by Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan after some time. It should be remembered that Muhammad Rizwan shared a post in favor of Palestine on social media during the World Cup as well.

اے خاصہ خاصان رسل وقت دعا ہے

امت پہ تیری آ کے عجب وقت پڑا ہے#Gaza pic.twitter.com/yRCkrSK97p — Muhammad Rizwan (@IamRizwanPK) November 17, 2023

It should be remembered that more than 11,500 Palestinians have been martyred in the ongoing bombardment in Gaza since October 7 by the Israeli forces, including more than 4,500 children and around 3,000 women.