Former Bollywood actress Ruby Dhalla has announced her run for the leadership of Canada’s Liberal Party, aiming to succeed Justin Trudeau as prime minister.

Ruby Dhalla, who played a police officer in the 2003 film “Why? Why?”, entered politics in 2004 after winning election to the Canadian House of Commons.

The actress, who hails from Punjab, starred in her only film, “Why? Why?”, but has since made her way into politics.

She said she once tried to change the way she was portrayed in promotional materials for her films, but producer Charanjit Sehra defended her, saying she always wanted to be a Bollywood star.

If Ruby Dhalla wins her current run, she will be Canada’s first prime minister of Indian descent. She has previously won the public trust of the Brampton and Springdale constituencies and made her way to Parliament. She has also worked in fields such as modeling and hotel management, and was the runner-up in the Miss India Canada competition in 1993.