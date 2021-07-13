Former hockey Olympian and member of the winning team of the 1994 World Cup Naveed Alam has passed away, his daughter confirmed Tuesday.

Alam had been diagnosed with blood cancer earlier this month.

His daughter said he underwent chemotherapy at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Lahore last night and his health deteriorated after it.

He was transferred to the intensive-care unit after his health deteriorated, his daughter said.

His family had revealed earlier this month that the former sportsman was feeling unwell for several days and went to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital where doctors learned of his illness.

Alam had appealed to the federal and provincial government to take note and provide necessary aid for his treatment, which was estimated to cost four million rupees.

Members of the Olympian Forum, in which the 47-year-old was an active member of, were arranging funds. Later, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced that the expense of Alam’s treatment would be borne by the Punjab government.

The 1996 Summer Olympics participant coached the teams of Pakistan, China and Bangladesh.

In a statement, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said funeral prayers for Alam will be offered tonight (Tuesday) at 10pm at Company Bagh Sheikhupura.

PHF Secretary-General Asif Bajwa, Manzoor Junior, Asif Naz and Khawaja Junaid will attend the funeral prayers, PHF’s statement read.