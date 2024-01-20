Pakistan cricket team’s star all-rounder Shoaib Malik and famous actress Sana Javed got married.

On Saturday morning, Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed shared the wedding pictures on their social media accounts along with a caption.

The caption of the post read ‘Alhamdulillah’ along with a verse from the Holy Quran.

According to family sources, the marriage ceremony of Sana and Shoaib took place in Karachi, and was attended by friends and close relatives. The marriage took place a few days ago.

Apart from this, Sana Javed changed her name from ‘Sana Javed’ to ‘Sana Shoaib Malik’ on her Instagram account.

Rumors of Shoaib Malik’s divorce from Sania Mirza

Rumors of divorce between Shoaib and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who tied the knot in April 2010, have been doing the rounds since December 2022.

Even after many months of the news of divorce, there was no confirmation or denial from both sides.

After 8 years of marriage, their first son Izhan was born on 30 October 2018.

Rumors of Sana Javed’s marriage and divorce from Umair Jaswal

The singer and Umeer Jaiswal got married in October 2020. Rumors of divorce between them surfaced in the past few days, which were neither denied nor confirmed by the couple.

Both had also deleted their wedding photos from their respective Instagram profiles.