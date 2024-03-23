The former captain of the national cricket team, Babar Azam, achieved Umrah in the blessed month of Ramadan.

As soon as the Pakistan Super League 9 ended, most of the cricketers reached Saudi Arabia to get the blessing of Umrah in the month of Ramadan, former captain Babar Azam is also included in these cricketers.

Babar Azam has achieved the blessing of Umrah in the month of Mercy, regarding which he regularly shared a picture and video on Instagram.

In one of Babar Azam’s posts, he has shared a picture of standing in front of the Kaaba, in which he thanked Allah and wrote in his post that ‘I pray for the well-being and peace of all humanity’.