Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has backed the BCCI’s decision to ban English player Harry Brook for two years from the IPL. The Indian board decided to ban the English batsman after he withdrew his name after being sold for 6.25 crore Indian rupees in the IPL. Harry Brook was bought by Delhi Capitals in the IPL auction.

According to BCCI rules, if a player is bought in an auction and that player then decides to withdraw his name, then he will face a ban for two years.

In this regard, Michael Clarke said that he understands the BCCI’s position in this matter. Players cannot withdraw their name if they do not get their desired price. Thus, withdrawal of name should be allowed only in emergency cases.