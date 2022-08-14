Washington: Republican lawmakers said on Sunday that former Afghan security personnel with insider knowledge of US operations who were left behind during the American evacuation operation are vulnerable to coercion or recruitment by Russia, China, and Iran.

They also noted that President Joe Biden’s administration failed to make evacuating them a top priority.

In a report on first birthday of the Taliban takeover of Kabul, minority Republicans on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee stated: “This is especially true given allegations that some former Afghan military men have fled to Iran.”

In the chaotic August 14–August 30, 2021, US soldier disengagement and evacuation operation at Kabul international airport, the Biden administration, according to the study, neglected to give priority to evacuating US-trained Afghan commandos and other special groups.

During the operation, thirteen US soldiers perished, hundreds of US citizens perished, and tens of thousands of Afghans at risk were left behind.

The mission, which ended a “endless” conflict that claimed the lives of some 3,500 US and coalition forces as well as hundreds of thousands of Afghans, is hailed by the government as a “amazing success” since it airlifted more than 124,000 Americans and Afghans to safety.