PESHAWAR: Malik Qasim Khan, a former prisons advisor to the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, parted ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday over the violent protests of May 9.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr. Khan condemned the violence that occurred on May 9 when PTI supporters held demonstrations across several cities in response to Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case. “I cannot continue to spend more time at such a party,” he remarked.

He lamented the lack of justice within the PTI and added that the former prime minister lacked dedication.

While making it clear that he was not leaving politics because “we consider it a sacred activity,” he stated, “It is in our national interest to leave the PTI.”

After winning elections in 2013, the politician assisted former KP CM Parvez Khattak as an advisor.