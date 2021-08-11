ISLAMABAD: The forensic report released on Wednesday ascertained that Noor was raped before she was butchered and the DNA of accused Zahir Jaffar matched with the samples collected from the crime scene.

The report said that the fingerprints of accused Jaffar were found on the weapon of murder.

The forensic lab has sent the report to the Islamabad police. The forensic report also declared the CCTV footage original.

The 27-year-old Noor Mukadam, who was the daughter of former ambassador Shaukat Mukadam, was brutally murdered on July 20 in Islamabad area of F4 in the precincts of Kohsar police station.

Accused Zahir Jaffar was arrested from the scene of the crime. Noor’s throat was slit open by a sharp-edged weapon then the murderer severed her head in the most brutal manner. He also used knuckledusters to torture Noor before killing her. The alleged killer, Jaffer, was reportedly her acquaintance.

Earlier, sources in the federal capital police said the cell phone record of Zahir Zakir Jaffar, made startling revelations. The sources quoted Jaffar as confessing: “I killed Noor because she was dumping me.”

The insiders said the record showed the accused was in contact with his parents on the day of the incident and told them about the murder too. He made four calls and the total talk time was 30-minute, they said adding the call record led to the arrest of his parents.

On Aug 9, a court in Islamabad extended the judicial remand of the parents of accused Jaffar till August 23.

Earlier, Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, parents of the main suspect in the case Zahir Jaffer, were brought to Islamabad Katchehry’s Bukhshi Khana, but were not produced in the District and Sessions Court.

Judicial Magistrate Naseeruddin marked the suspects present through ‘Robkar’. And later, police took both of them back to Adiala Jail. The Islamabad police on July 25, 2021, had arrested the parents of Noor Muqaddam’s killer.

Zahir Zakir’s father Zakir Jaffer and mother Asmat Adamjee were taken into custody by the police in the federal capital late on Saturday night. Earlier, the police also arrested Zahir Zakir’s domestic helpers Iftikhar and Jamil for investigation.

The arrests of Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee were made after a detailed statement by Noor Mukadam’s father, Shaukat Mukadam. The police produced both parents before a duty magistrate on Sunday, who handed them and their two servants to police on physical remand for two days.

The police said Zakir Jaffer, Asmat Adamjee, servants Iftikhar and Jameel were arrested on charges of hiding facts and assistance in crime.