ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Thursday held an Eid greetings reception for the officials and security personnel stationed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

The foreign secretary recognized the dedication and the commitment of the security staff during the dispensation of their duties.

He also thanked them on behalf of the ministry for their valuable contributions.