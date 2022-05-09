<!-- wp:image {"width":906,"height":504} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/10\/International-Money-Transfer-Importance-of-FX-rates-696x387.jpg" alt="Foreign exchange rates" width="906" height="504"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>KARACHI:The <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Exchange Rates Committee<\/a> of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>CONVERSION RATES FOR 9TH MAY 2022 FOR <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">FOREIGN CURRENCY<\/a><br>FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE MAY 11, 2022<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>USD 185.5783 GBP 229.7898 EUR 195.9632 <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">JPY 1.4298<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->