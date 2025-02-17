The letters have been answered, which is a success for the founder of PTI, Faisal Chaudhry Good governance in Pakistan discussed with IMF delegation, says Mian Rauf Atta Institutions have been overwhelmed by the 26th Amendment This amendment has disrupted the system, says Ali Azad

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of News Paper and Chairman Roze News Sk Niazi While talking in his Renowned talk show Sachi Baat he said that Differences in PTI are increasing day by day, says SK Niazi

Business people are leaving the country, Foreign businessmen are not coming to our country Journalist organizations are on the same page, PTI founder himself is an honest man, says SK Niazi

PTI is a strong party, Faisal Chaudhary. In a democracy, everyone’s opinion must be heard, Faisal Chaudhry .PTI founder is in jail, Old people don’t like new people, Faisal Chaudhry

PTI founder’s letters have been published, The letters have been answered, which is a success for the founder of PTI, The letter states that political stability should be brought to Pakistan, Faisal Chaudhry said. Terrorism has resurfaced in the country, Faisal Chaudhry, The situation in the country is not good,

President Supreme Court Bar Mian Rauf Atta, IMF delegation received an email to meet, says Mian Rauf Atta, After which there was a meeting with the IMF, Mian Rauf Atta

Mian Rauf Atta discussed corruption with IMF delegation ,Good governance in Pakistan discussed with IMF delegation, says Mian Rauf Atta, My group was in favor of the 26th Amendment, Mian Rauf Atta, Discussions were also held with Maulana Fazlur Rehman on this, Mian Rauf Atta ,We worked hard for the 26th Amendment, says Mian Rauf Atta, Judiciary has become very strong after the 26th Amendment .This amendment has been supported throughout Pakistan, There was no protest against this amendment, Recently, there was a protest in Islamabad, which was small, Currently, there are more than 200,000 lawyers, Mian Rauf Atta, Everyone has praised the 26th Amendment, says Mian Rauf Atta, Judges from all four provinces have come through this amendment, These people should have expressed happiness over this, Mian Rauf Atta We should avoid unnecessary criticism, Mian Rauf Atta

Mian Rauf Atta is supporting the government, says Ali Azad, What is the relationship between lawyers and the 26th Amendment, Institutions have been overwhelmed by the 26th Amendment This amendment has disrupted the system, says Ali Azad, No one supported the 26th Amendment. Ali Azad